Tobago has hit 56 % of its vaccination target with more than 20,000 people taking at least their first shot. Almost 45% of the targeted 36,000 people are fully vaccinated on the Island. This from Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tobago At 56% Vaccination Target
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he doesn't take instructions from the Minister of National Security.
The Senate passed the bill meant to establish the Revenue Authority via a simple majority.
The Estate Management Business Development Company has requested that works at the Coco Road Quarry be halted until a pronouncement is made on the cause of a landslip in the area which affected three homes.
The section of the Revenue Authority Bill which makes provision for the Revenue Authority Board appointments to be done by the Finance Minister continues to cause contention.
With the next Olympics set for 2024. Doctor of Health and Sciences Kamasha Robertson-Martens is hoping this country puts some emphasis on a talent ID program.
A number of parents have been visited by the police, as a result of their child not attending online classes.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- NEW COVID VACCINATION RULES FOR SOME US VISAS
- Gary Griffith: Hinds Asked Me To Remain On Leave
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 17th September 2021
- NAPSPA_Calls For Understanding
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 16th September 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th September 2021
- Senate Passes Revenue Authority Bill
- Kamasha On Talent Identification 2
- Board Appointments Scrutinized In New TTRA Bill
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 13th September 2021