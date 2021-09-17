Tobago has hit 56 % of its vaccination target with more than 20,000 people taking at least their first shot. Almost 45% of the targeted 36,000 people are fully vaccinated on the Island. This from Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine. More from Elizabeth Williams.

