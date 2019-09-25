Minister of National Security Stuart Young was in Tobago on Monday, making an assessment of the damage caused by Tropical storm Karen. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Young and has this report.
Tobago Aftermath
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Although their story was not highly publicised as Bamboo #3, some residents of Bamboo #1 were also severely affected by Sunday's floods.
St. Anthony's College were in winners row, beating Trinity College East 3-0 in their latest match.
Piparo residents are calling on the government to take action and dispatch geologists to the mud volcano site.
Staff shortages ,granting of pharmaceutical licenses, drug approvals...
A message of charity and love for country resonated throughout the National Academy of the Performing Arts on Tuesday.