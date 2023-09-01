Meanwhile... in her 'Toast to the Nation' at the National ACADEMY for the Performing Arts, President Christine Kangaloo re-emphasised that T&T is a resilient nation... and has reached milestones to be proud of.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: T&T GUN MAKING, AN INSIDIOUS CHALLENGE

PM: T&T GUN MAKING, AN INSIDIOUS CHALLENGE

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expressing grave concern over evidence which suggests that guns are now being manufactured in this country.

Addressing an Independence Day gathering at the Police Admin Building, Dr. Rowley expressed hope that the police would win the war on crime.

TOAST TO THE NATION BY THE PRESIDENT

TOAST TO THE NATION BY THE PRESIDENT

Meanwhile... in her 'Toast to the Nation' at the National ACADEMY for the Performing Arts, President Christine Kangaloo re-emphasised that T&T is a resilient nation... and has reached milestones to be proud of.