Trinidad and Tobago has been known for gifting soca music to the world, but what about the writers that give us the music every year? 2019's Savannah Grass told a story about a space we may take for granted. Jelani Shaw met us on the Savannah Grass to explain how he uses art, To Be A Patriot.
