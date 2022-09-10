The Trinbago Knight Riders suffered their second defeat in the Caribbean Premier League today. This time at the hands of the Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs. The Tallawahs batted first and posted a competitive 153 for seven. TKR in reply were restricted to 119 for eight.
