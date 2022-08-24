The women's Sixty competition began on Wednesday and it was a disaster for Trinbago Knight Riders, who lost back-to-back matches at Warner Park in St. Kitts.
TKR first played Barbados Royals and went under by 28 runs.
Barbados made 108 for 4 and then restricted TKR to 80 for 3 in their 10 overs.
And in the other game involving TKR, Guyana Amazon came away victors by 15 runs.
Guyana made 81 for 2 and TKR were bowled out for 66 in the final over.
A point of note is that the fall of six wickets constitutes the dismissal of the entire team in this competition.