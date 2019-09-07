TKR Defeat Tallawahs

Trinbago Knight Riders made it two-out-of-two after beating the Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs last evening at the Queen's Park Oval. TKR made 191 for 4, with 66 not out from Tion Webster. In reply, Jamaica Tallwahs were restricted to 169 for 6, with 46 not out from George Worker, while Sunil Narine and James Neesham took two wickets. We have the action.

Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team drew 1-1 with home side Martinique, in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League, on Friday night.

With the trail of destruction left by Hurricane Dorian across sections of the Bahamas, THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles is tonight hailing the sod turning ceremony for a building that may safeguard lives in the event of a disaster. 

