TIWU: PTSC is Playing Games

The Transport and Industrial Workers Union is justifying the action taken by bus drivers at the Public Transport Service Corporation Port of Spain hub. On Thursday evening a number of them walked off the job over health and safety concerns, leaving commuters who rely on the PTSC's service stranded.
The PTSC'S management claimed that COVID-19 measures were in place in keeping with international standards. TIWU is counteracting those claims, accusing the PTSC of pulling public relations stunts and playing games. Alicia Boucher has the details from TV6's Morning Edition.