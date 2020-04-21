The time to restart the economy is now! This is the firm belief of President of the Economics Association, Dr. Indera Sagewan-Ali, who is recommending that government do less shutting down, and more opening up. She says, it's about time we get back to business - not business as usual, but business as per the new usual. Rynessa Cutting reports.
