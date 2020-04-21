The time to restart the economy is now! This is the firm belief of President of the Economics Association, Dr. Indera Sagewan-Ali, who is recommending that government do less shutting down, and more opening up. She says, it's about time we get back to business - not business as usual, but business as per the new usual. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Young female sensation Shemilah James is elated after being nominated Junior Sportswoman for chess at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards recently.

While there are calls from various sectors of the country to reopen business and restart the economy the Minister of Health is adamant that science and data will dictate the next step.

The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association says the COVID -19 pandemic has left them in a state of heavy financial loss and business relationships with foreign suppliers have also been negatively impacted.