Time to put a woman in charge of the Tobago House of Assembly, in fact, time for a female chief secretary. The words of geopolitical analyst and lecturer at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus, Shane Mohammed. Mr. Mohammed spoke to TV6's Elizabeth Williams earlier today in Tobago , about the political landscape and where the island is heading.
Time For Gender Change
Elizabeth Williams
