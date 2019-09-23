Now that the World Champions for men are over, the focus is now being placed on the women. T&T's Tianna Guy will be representing T&T in the Women's equivalent of the tournament which begins on October 3rd in Russia. She explained how the tournament fits into her build-up towards the 2020 Olympics.
