THURSDAY PANDEMIC SPORTS WRAP

It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport and the focus is on cricket, football and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
T&T swimmer Dylan Carter is a pleased man since swimming pools in California are set to open on Friday following the lockdown due to COVID-19.
The Education Minister says the $20 million in stipends for teachers to help prepare pupils for the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination is being done because they cannot be forced to work during their vacation. But what about teachers at private schools?
Catholics in T&T were today able to fully participate in a Corpus Christi mass despite not being allowed to crowd the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception - and that's where Archbishop of Port of Spain Father Jason Gordon celebrated the most important event of the Catholic calendar.
The plight of wading through flood waters will soon be a problem of the past for residents of Grande Gully, Goodwood, Tobago. This as a prefabricated single lane bridge is on its way.
Issues of Black Lives Matter, the Covid-19 Pandemic and Tobago were just some of the concerns addressed during the homily at the St. Joseph RC Church.