It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.

Tonight the focus is on cricket and football.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thursday Pandemic Sports Wrap

Thursday Pandemic Sports Wrap

It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.

Tonight the focus is on cricket and football.

Mekeil Williams On Training With T&T

Mekeil Williams On Training With T&T

Now that football is a reality once again...

Overseas-based national player Mekeil Williams says the road to Qatar is going to be a tough one for the Soca Warriors.

MPS Campaiging For Kamla?

MPS Campaiging For Kamla?

As the UNC internal election draws closer comes allegations that MPS are using their offices to campaign for one slate. Is it unethical?

COVID-19: What Local Researchers Should Know

COVID-19: What Local Researchers Should Know

Research can be hard work, pain-staking hours which each researcher hopes would pay off in the end. Because COVID-19 is a new virus, there is a rush to find a vaccine. But COVID-END which is a health forum under the McMaster University has zoned in on areas where time is being wasted, as well as those where more time should focused.