The Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association says its members are still reeling from the effects of COVID, and perhaps even more so from the measures implemented by the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. The Association is urging government to put the necessary support mechanisms in place to allow the industry to flourish again.

