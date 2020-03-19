The fallout from COVID-19 is widespread. But the measures which promote social distancing as well as a travel ban for non-nationals, almost instantly affect one particular type of business, the hotel industry. The Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association warns that layoffs are coming and it is calling on the government for a conversation to see how best the situation can be managed. Alicia Boucher met with Chief Executive Officer of the THRTA and files this report.
THRTA: Hotel Layoffs Imminent
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In the wake of the pandemic COVID-19 we have increased the amount of times we cleanses or sanitise our hands.
How many times in over a decade has TV6 visited the Brian Lara Recreation Ground?
Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country. And while the virus creates an element of uncertainty and even fear, it is the perfect atmosphere for something else; bipartisan politics.
With the Regional Four-Day season suspended at the moment due to, you know what! cricketers are on a break themselves.
The TTFA are prepared to fight, and they are heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
Point Fortin Police are investigating, after a group of friends were beaten and robbed, while out fishing.