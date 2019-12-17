The Office of the Prime Minister says Cabinet has decided that the Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation will get $1 million in humanitarian assistance to assist flood victims in that municipality.
The OPM says the allocation is part of a $2 million disbursement which the Cabinet has authorised Local Government minister Kazim Hosein to make available in the coming days.
In a statement today it was announced the Mayaro Regional Corporation will get point five million dollars and another point five million dollars will go to the Barrackpore community.
The money according to the OPM is to be used mainly for food, cleaning materials and other basic needs in the short term.
The OPM further said the Cabinet made the decision to provide the funding even as it is still awaiting the assessment of the damage caused by extensive flooding as the waters have not yet receded.