As 2021 draws to a close, the Energy Minister tells TV6 News there are now three proposals for the sale or lease of the State-owned oil refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre. The Minister also tells our Political Editor Juhel Browne that the local energy sector "rebounded in 2021."
Three Proposals For Oil Refinery Says Young
Juhel Browne
