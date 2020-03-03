Three new members have been added to the Appeal Court bench.
They are former High Court justices Vasheist Kokaram, Malcolm Holdip and Maria Wilson.
The appointments took place today with the new Appeal Court judges being presented with their instruments of appointment by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.
This brings to 15 the number of Justices currently sitting in the Appeal Court.
During their time at the High Court, Justices Kokaram, Holdip and Wilson presided over a number of matters that garnered significant public interest.
It was just on Monday, that Justice Holdip imposed a fine of $2.25 million on Jamaica-born British Queen's Counsel Vincent Nelson after he pleaded guilty to two corruption charges related to an alleged conspiracy with former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.
This was Justice Holdip's final High Court matter.
He also presided over the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder trial.
On of the more significant matter presided over by Justice Kokaram, was the judicial review claim brought by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago against the Prime Minister .
And Justice Wilson recently heard the murder trial against two men who were charged with the 2004 murder of Mala Mohammed. Mohammed was the wife of former supermarket owner Khalid "Uncle Khalid" Mohammed.
She was shot dead in the garage of her home, seconds after she arrived.