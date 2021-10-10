The bloodshed continues as police are reporting the shooting deaths of three men in La Horquetta and Laventille . This brings to six, the number of people murdered between Friday and Saturday nights.

Alicia Boucher files this report.

MSJ Calls On NP Board To Resign

The Movement for Social Justice has joined in on the call for the National Petroleum Board to resign after a hike in cooking gas prices was announced. 

Three More Murders

The bloodshed continues as police are reporting the shooting deaths of three men in La Horquetta and Laventille . 

Upset Over Unexpected End To Budget Debate

The United National Congress is upset over what was, at least for them, an unexpected end to the Budget Debate in Parliament on Saturday. But it isn't the only one sharing that sentiment.

UNC Ready To Protest Over Utility Rates

The United National Congress is ready to protest with the people if the Regulated Industries Commission imposes any hike in utility rates without public consultation.