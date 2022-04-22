Marabella residents are tonight blaming overhead-cable thieves for a fire which ignited overnight leading to three homes being burnt to the ground. The structures along the train line in Bayshore were destroyed just after 1am today. However, fire officials are still investigating and are yet to establish the official cause of the blaze. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the area today for this update.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

ANOTHER SCHOOL CLOSED

Even as calls have been made by Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, for Chief Secretary Farley Au…

RAMADHAR FILES PAPLS

RAMADHAR FILES PAPLS

Attorneys representing the families of two of the deceased LMCS divers says they do not have…