Trinidad welcomed three Christmas babies today, and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, was on hand to greet two of them and their mothers this morning. The Minister reported that all babies and their mothers are healthy and thriving, and he's giving the public health sector an 'Excellent' rating!
Three Healthy Christmas Babies
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad welcomed three Christmas babies today, and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, was on hand to greet two of them and their mothers this morning. The Minister reported that all babies and their mothers are healthy and thriving, and he's giving the public health sector an 'Excellent' rating!
Over in Tobago, one CHRISTMAS baby was born to Miss Shelly-Ann O'Neil of Mt. St. George Tobago.
A Christmas Day football sweat in Phase Six La Horquetta.. was interrupted by a hail of bullets... and at the end, one man was dead. When the police arrived an incident ensued, in which an officer was shot.. and the shooter killed by police.
Tis the season for giving.
And local football legend, Ron La Forest.. has decided give back.. to footballers in his academy as part of his awards function to honour the top performers for the year.
The event saw special appearances from the likes of Dwayne Bravo and former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
The leader of the business community in the capital city.. laments what he sees as a waning …