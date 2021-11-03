Persons who become severely ill due to COVID-19 are taking too long to seek medical attention, and some are even refusing to be hospitalised. In fact, three persons who initially refused care succumbed to the virus over the last few days causing the Ministry of Health to make an appeal to persons to cooperate, for their own survival. Rynessa Cutting reports.

