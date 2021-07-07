National volley ballers Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle have come together to launch a virtual volleyball seminar for Girls wishing to enter volleyball. It's just one way that the athletes have decided to share their knowledge and give back to the sport which has rewarded them over the years. They are targeting girls between the ages of 11 to 18.

