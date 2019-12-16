There have been 32 deaths and 3,287 suspected cases of flu in this country for the year.

In a statement today the Ministry of Health says as of Friday 13th December, 40,162 vaccines have been administered to persons

It maintains influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The Ministry reminds persons that the flu vaccine is available at no cost at all health centres

It says persons most vulnerable are children aged 6 months to 5 years , pregnant women , adults over 65 and people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and asthma.

