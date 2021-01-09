There is no competition in the upcoming election and no comparison to the PNM. This from the party's Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine as she spoke at a political meeting in Bethesda, on Friday. More from Elizabeth Williams
Elizabeth Williams
