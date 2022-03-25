The Capital City of any country is the face of that nation, and the Mayor of Port of Spain acknowledges, the City is due for a facelift. Not just improvement in the aesthetic sense, but more importantly, on an infrastructural and developmental level. Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the City Council to help bring this vision to reality, with the aim of making Port-of-Spain a resilient city. Rynessa Cutting reports.
THE VISION FOR PORT OF SPAIN
Rynessa Cutting
