THE THA MUST DO BETTER

The issue involving the appointment of Dr. Winford James to the Studley Park Enterprise Limited Board has nothing to do with personalities, but principles and procedures. This from chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George, who says, all is not lost with respect to Dr. James, as he can still serve in the THA. More from Elizabeth Williams.

