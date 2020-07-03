Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick has decided to resume football training on the verge of a hotly anticipated court case between the sidelined William Wallace and his United TTFA and FIFA. The two parties have been back and forth in a fight for control of the organisation while action on the field has halted. With football activity resuming worldwide, Fenwick thinks T&T should restart as well despite the administrative troubles.

