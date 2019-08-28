The Seven Day Football Fate

A Five member Committee has been charged with the responsibility of finding a stable system for local football moving forward. This was announced on Wednesday in a media briefing held by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to address the absence of sustainable football league. President of the TTFA David John Williams said the decision to appointment a Committee was made Wednesday and he described their scope of their responsibility as "very wide and powerful".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is pleading with drivers to be more cautious, saying too many drivers are taking unnecessary chances.
A Five member Committee has been charged with the responsibility of finding a stable system for local football moving forward.
Grand Master Marian Petrov of Bulgaria has been bringing smiles to the faces of many in the chess fraternity here in T&T.
UDeCOTT is the state entity overseeing the construction of the Prime Minister's official residence in Tobago.
A former police officer has spent more than two years waiting for his gratuity and pension money from the Police Service.