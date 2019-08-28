The Seven Day Football Fate

A Five member Committee has been charged with the responsibility of finding a stable system for local football moving forward. This was announced on Wednesday in a media briefing held by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to address the absence of sustainable football league. President of the TTFA David John Williams said the decision to appointment a Committee was made Wednesday and he described their scope of their responsibility as "very wide and powerful".

