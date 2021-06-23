Well come July the 2021 Olympics will be new territory for Tyra Gittens. Despite all her achievements this season she will be hoping to cap it all at the biggest stage in sport - the Olympics. She is hoping to carry her inspirational coach to the Olympics and outlined her plans for turning professional.
Many businesses have suffered tremendously during the pandemic, as a result of ongoing restrictions.
I told the country when I was in isolation. I told the country when I can be vaccinated. The Minster of Health actually told the country the date on which I could be vaccinated.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says a frontal approach to fighting crime is necessary in Tobago, especially in light of several seizures of drugs, arms and ammunition, and persons breaking the public health regulations. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Minister Hinds and has this report.
Good health and nutrition are even more important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. People with comorbidities have been disproportionately affected in relation to serious illness and death.
12 Venezuelans have been charged for illegal entry and 2 men are arrested for selling a fake PS4 console.
The COVID-19 death toll in recent months has continued to spark increasing concern among the population for reasons including the presence of the P1 variant, the decreasing age gap...
