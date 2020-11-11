To hear of an athlete retiring at age 22 with no injuries or issues seems unheard of. But it's the story of Swimmer Christian Homer who after winning a gold medal in the Youth Olympics in 2010 decided to call it quits. His story promises to bring insight into the hardships required to be a World beating swimming.

