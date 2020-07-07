The Protective Services consisting of Fire , Prisons and Police Member Associations all alighted on the steps of the Ministry of National Security after what they say was a productive meeting with the Minister of National Security to get him up to speed on their grievances so that he can better advocate their position to the CPO and the Minister of Finance to commence collective bargaining process. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
The Protective Sevices wants more $$
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
