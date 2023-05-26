The fifty million dollar maintenance contract granted for the expansion project of Piarco International Airport was dubbed the biggest fraud of the airport scheme, according to State Attorney James Robinson who represented Trinidad and Tobago in at the civil case last month, in which Steve Ferguson, Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Guiterrez were ordered to pay this country, US $893 million in damages.
Senior Multimedia Investigative Journalist and Producer, Mark Bassant gives insight into the inflated maintenance contract, in Part Four of The Piarco Files.