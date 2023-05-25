THE PIARCO FILES PT 3

Stall tactics and inflated bids were the order of the day for the CP-9 contract that was linked to Ish Galbaransingh's Northern Construction.
A foreign company who was in on the scheme with Birk-Hillman Consultants ensured that Northern Construction was the only company that was able to successfully bid.
Little did many know that Steve Ferguson, according to the State's evidence in the US civil case, had created roadblocks for all the other bidders back then.
Senior Multi-media Investigative Journalist and Producer, Mark Bassant explains tonight in part three of the Parco files.