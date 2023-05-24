Even before the Piarco Airport Expansion Project started, a project which was granted to Birk Hillman Consultants, co-conspirators in the scheme said that Trinidad businessman Steve Ferguson asked for one million US dollars, up-front.
They say he organised secret meetings and asked that the money be deposited into an offshore bank account in the Bahamas.
Senior Multimedia Investigative journalist, Mark Bassant gives us more insight from court documents he obtained in Part two of his special feature, The Piarco Files.