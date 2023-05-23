THE PIARCO FILES PT 1

The confessions of co-conspirators in the Piarco airport scandal were for the first time revealed in detail, during the us civil court hearing in march last month involving Steve Ferguson, Brian Kuei Tung and Raul Guitterez.
The men were ordered to pay the republic of Trinidad and Tobago 800 and ninety-three million dollars in damages.
In part one of a five part special report, Senior Multimedia Investigative Journalist and Producer Mark Bassant tells of details never revealed before, by some of the co-conspirators in us court documents about Steve Ferguson and his mastermind role in the scheme.
Here's part one.