THE PDP SAYS SORRY

Deputy Political leader of the PDP and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, is tonight saying sorry for his party's errors, which he said, cost them the Tobago East and West seats, in the recently held general election. He was speaking specifically about what he called one error in judgement, comments made by PDP leader Watson Duke against two Tobago women. More on this story from Elizabeth Williams.

KAMLA CONCEDES

One week and one day after the general election Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar concedes defeat to the PNM but will remain at the helm of the UNC.

