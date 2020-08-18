Deputy Political leader of the PDP and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, is tonight saying sorry for his party's errors, which he said, cost them the Tobago East and West seats, in the recently held general election. He was speaking specifically about what he called one error in judgement, comments made by PDP leader Watson Duke against two Tobago women. More on this story from Elizabeth Williams.
THE PDP SAYS SORRY
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's been two days since the re-introduction of rollback measures to help stop the spread of COVID 19 and while the majority of the public has received the message to wear a mask...
One week and one day after the general election Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar concedes defeat to the PNM but will remain at the helm of the UNC.
Preliminary EBC results from last week's General Election, show that the UNC's Barry Padarath won the Princes Town seat.
Deputy Political leader of the PDP and Assemblyman Farley Augustine, is tonight saying sorry for his party's errors...