THE PANEMIC ECONOMY

As the global economy plunged like never before - factories, ports, air and sea transportation ground to an almost unimaginable halt.
But come what may in the throes of the pandemic leaders now vow to keep economies open.
As much as they want to thwart unnecessary death and suffering, preserving jobs and livelihoods is equally required to ensure there is life after the pandemic.
But how much of our economic situation can we blame on the Pandemic?
Over the past two decades, that's 20 years Trinidad and Tobago has earned 835 Billion TT dollars AND spend 886 Billion TT Dollars.
Economic activity on the islands is described as flat and lethargic with consecutive years of contraction.
Where are we now? where do we go from here? How much more battering can the economy take?
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine host The Pandemic Economy.