Here’s Dr. Marisa Nimrod in our Quest for Good Health segment.

T&T coach Terry Fenwick has been given a sterling endorsement from former strike squad player Leonson Lewis, ahead of this country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Mystery fires destroy Tobago buildings

A series of mysterious fires in Tobago, is now engaging the attention of police, and comes after a fourth building was destroyed last night, this time in Parlatuvier Tobago, causing almost one million dollars in losses.

The US Ambassador to T&T speaks out

One day after a mob stormed the Capitol building at the incitement o9f President Donald Trump. The United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago says the US should not be defined by these moments.