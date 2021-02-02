Out of over sixty entries, eleven finalists have been selected to take part in "the Monarch."
It's the virtual 2021 version of the International Soca Monarch, except it's only open to artistes in T&T.
The finalists are: Aaron Duncan, Blaxx, Farmer Nappy, Melly Rose, Olatunji, Preedy, Rome, Trinidad Ghost, Trinidad Killa, Turner, Viking Ding Dong and Mical Teja.
We spoke to CEO of Question Mark Entertainment Simon Baptiste on the selection and what expected on Fantastic Friday. Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.