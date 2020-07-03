The Laventille / Morvant School Improvement Project would be continued and expanded. The Prime Minister made the announcement after revealing statistics to show the positive impact the initiative has had. Alicia Boucher has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.