Leader of the Unity of the People Nickocy Phillips says the Government and the Opposition need to stop playing politics with crime in the Parliament. She spoke on Wednesday at a media conference at Buccoo. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Bail For Murder ?

A judge is asked to consider whether or not the automatic denial of bail to someone charged with murder is unconstitutional.

MOH: Return To Normalcy On The Horizon

The Ministry of Health says a return to some semblance of normalcy is on the horizon, with the pending arrival of this country's first shipment of COVID vaccines.