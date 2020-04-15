As uncertainty shrouds the entire country surrounding COVID-19, the education system is one of the institutions to take a serious hit. Schools have been out since March and now the reopening date is set tentatively for September. But what does this mean for students, especially those prepped to sit exams, as well as those who are disadvantaged technogically and otherwise? Alicia Boucher interviewed Social Work Programme Coordinator and Lecturer at UWI, Dr. Cheryl-Ann Boodram to get some context in this regard.
