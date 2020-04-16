When you think of children attending school, academics would be primarily what pops into mind. But for those who access additional services in the education system, the new developments regarding the re-opening of school, may cause another level of anxiety that's not linked to academics. Alicia Boucher explored the topic with Social Work Programme Coordinator and Lecturer at UWI, Dr. Cheryl-Ann Boodram.

