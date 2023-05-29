The Finest From Valencia To Toco

In keeping with its theme "from Valencia to Toco" on Friday the Ministry of Works and Transport honoured persons from those areas who would have made major contributions to their communities and Trinidad and Tobago .
With the rainy season now in effect, as evidenced by today's heavy rainfall, the Works and Transport Minister says at least one resident in Bamboo Settlement Number two began to build a fence on a newly completed river embankment.
Central Sports won the Premier title at the expense of Powergen by 27 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium. Central Sports got to 195 for 7 from 20 overs, with 51 from Derone Davis. In reply, Powergen were bowled out for 168 in 19.2 overs, with 47 from Evin Lewis, while Rayad Emrit took four wickets.
The PNM is always confident. A declaration by Local Government Minister, Faris Al Rawi ahead…
Marchin Patriots won their third trophy of the season when they clinched the Trinidad T20 Festival in Premier Two. They beat the Premier League Under-19 side by seven runs in Tarouba.
A building dedicated to the visually impaired is to be built in Tobago. This from President …
