Well athletes often get nervous when competing at international tournaments, but the story of Special Olympian Trent Bethel is somewhat different. He captured T&T's first gold medal at the Special Olympics International 2023 World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany yesterday. His mother Simone Bethel explains in this story that her son had no fear swimming in cold open water conditions in unfamiliar territory.

