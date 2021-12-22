The 7-day rolling average has dropped slightly. But what has not declined is the percentage of unvaccinated people in the Accident and Emergency Departments of the Traditional Healthcare System. Health officials say it is a burden which is contributing to the COVID-19 death toll. Alicia Boucher has the details.

