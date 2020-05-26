With schools closed during this pandemic period, you may have heard the term "online learning" being touted around. But According to the University of the West Indies, what is occurring now is far from true online learning which has structured deliverables and outcomes. The UWI says what we have now is ad-hoc, remote learning - that is, where e-learning is actually being applied. The UWI Schooled of Education hosted a webinar on Tuesday, with the aim of putting forward modern ways of teaching and learning during this pandemic period.
Come Wednesday May 27th, the much publicised Road Traffic Demerit Points System will be in effect and drivers found violating the rules of the road will do so at the risk of having their driver's permits suspended for up to two years.
