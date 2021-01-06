One NGO is inviting members of the public to join the virtual launch of its "That's Not Love' campaign this coming Friday, put on in conjunction with UN Women, as it seeks to address the scourge of intimate partner violence. Chief Executive Officer of Jabulous, Salorne Mc Donald, is encouraging one and all to log on, regardless of gender, age or class, as he says, engagements leading up to the event have shown that many persons have a warped view of what is acceptable in the name of love.

Rynessa Cutting has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Moruga Sinkhole

Moruga Sinkhole

Residents of Cachipe Village, Moruga are calling on the Ministry of Works to immediate repair a massive sinkhole in their community.

James: Trump Needs Psychological Help

James: Trump Needs Psychological Help

Weighing in on the violence that has taken place at the US Capitol building was political analyst Dr. Winford James who condemned what has happened saying Donald Trump needs psychological help