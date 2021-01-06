One NGO is inviting members of the public to join the virtual launch of its "That's Not Love' campaign this coming Friday, put on in conjunction with UN Women, as it seeks to address the scourge of intimate partner violence. Chief Executive Officer of Jabulous, Salorne Mc Donald, is encouraging one and all to log on, regardless of gender, age or class, as he says, engagements leading up to the event have shown that many persons have a warped view of what is acceptable in the name of love.
Rynessa Cutting has the details.