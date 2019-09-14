The Tobago House of Assembly has set up a team to provide emotional and psychological support to residents of the Crown Point area, who will be affected by the construction of the Terminal and Associated Works for the ANR Robinson International Airport and who have recently been served with Section 4 Legal Notices.
According to Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, "This is not an easy time for the residents and he understands the anxiety and fears that developments such as these can cause and therefore the THA will continue to provide a level of support and comfort.
The team starts operations on Monday at the THA Airport Relocation Committee Office, in Canaan. but this is not sitting well with leader of the Provide Equivalent Equitable Compensation for Everyone (PEECE) Movement Rhonda Hackett. She told TV6 the group is totally dissatisfied with the process, saying there is nothing in place for residents, no budgetary allocation and all promises made to the group have been broken. She said residents would not allow themselves to be brought to vagrancy and promises to hold a press conference to further elaborate.
On Friday Nidco in a press release says the action is in compliance with the Land Acquisition Act .
The Section 4 Legal Notice allows the State to enter and take possession of land to start construction of the new airport. Affected residents will have six months to vacate their premises which is at the end of February 2020.